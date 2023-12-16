Rajamahendravaram: Medical students adopt 750 families

Rajamahendravaram : Government Medical College Principal/ Additional DME of Rajamahendravaram Dr B Sowbhagya Lakshmi said that first-year students of the college were given training under the Family Adoption Programme on Friday.

She said that 150 medical students have adopted 750 families as part of the Family Adoption Programme as per National Medical Council guidelines.

She said that 150 medical students will adopt 5 families each from 750 families in Annamachari Road, Durga Nagar, and VAMBAY Colony under Rajamahendravaram and increase their relationship with them.

The main purpose of the programme is to work in health care for five years by providing suggestions and advice in terms of medicine and health.

Superintendent of Government General Hospital, and Community Medicine HOD Dr ML Suryaprabha, Vice-Principal KV Siva Prasad, Nodal Officer Dr P Manoj, Health Educator R Srinivas, and others started the training programme at Government Medical College.

Prof Dr V Surya Rao, Dr K Deepthi, ANMs and Asha workers were present.