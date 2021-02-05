Rajamahendravaram: Need to protect human rights stressed

Rajamahendravaram: AdikaviNannaya University registrar Dr T Ashok has underlined the need to protect human rights which is the need of the hour. Participating at a meeting held on 'Right to a Free and Fair World' held at the campus here on Thursday, he said that awareness programmes to be held on the rights among the people.

University is putting its endeavour in this regard.University NSS wing is conducting many programmes and proved its stamina in many aspects, he said.

University NSS programme coordinator Dr K Jiya Rani said that the unit is conducting the programme. The university has 290 NSS units in twin Godavari districts, which is largest unit in the State.NSS unit is taking up many programmes for society and it is a platform to serve the people, she said.

Professors Sumitra, S Teki, V Persis, KS Rao, B JaganMohan Reddy, A Matta Reddy and others were present.