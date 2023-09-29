Rajamahendravaram: Rally organised to mark Milad-un-Nabi

Rajamahendravaram : On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Muslims celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) in various mosques of the city on Thursday.

On the occasion, a peace rally was organised from Zampeta Azad Chowk through the main road to the Danavaipeta Madina Masjid in praise of the Prophet. City dignitaries Asadullah Ahmed, Lababeen Line Mosque President Habibullah Khan, Royal Mosque President Abdul Karim, District Waqf Board President Muhammad Arif, Directors Syed Rabbani. Hafiz Abdul Hafiz Khan, committee members of various mosques, and Imams participated in the rally.

Asadullah said that the great Prophet Muhammad was born in the city of Mecca in 570 AD.He said that Prophet himself practiced and demonstrated ideals he wanted to convey.

He preached to practice patience, meditation, and love. Asadullah said that Muhammad preached that widows should be educated. He supported remarriage of widows and he gave a call to society to give them rights in property.

MP Margani Bharat, City YSRCP Coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas, party leaders Adapa Srihari, Nakka Sri Nagesh, Chan Basha, Abdullah Sharif, and others were present.