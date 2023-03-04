Rapid industrial growth in AP with 'josh' Jagan: Dalmia

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing rapid industrial growth with industry-friendly atmosphere and speedy decision-making of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and one should add the word 'josh' to Jagan, said Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Group.





Addressing the Global Investors Summit here on Friday, Dalmia said investments are pouring in Andhra Pradesh with the initiative of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Dalmia's association with Andhra Pradesh started 15 years ago with the establishment of a cement company in Kadapa district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. Dalmia said Andhra Pradesh is a welcoming and efficient state to do business with.











