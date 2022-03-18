RBKs a role model for other states: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appreciated the single window services provided through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to the farmers all over the state and said that the RBKs are a role model to be followed by other states.

Special chief secretary of agriculture department Poonam Malakondaiah called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday and submitted a report on the establishment of the RBKs all over the state and the services offered to farmers as a one-stop facility helping them get certified pesticides, fertilizers and animal feed.

She further explained to the Governor how the RBKs are offering services such as e-crop booking, technical advice on agriculture practices and post-harvest facilities offered through an integrated call centre. She said that the RBKs have eliminated the role of middlemen by procuring paddy directly from farmers to the extent of the last grain.

Poonam Malakondaiah further explained to the Governor that officials of other states have visited the various RBKs in the state and appreciated their functioning and expressed keen interest in replicating the system in their states. She invited the Governor to visit the nearest Rythu Bharosa Kendra at his convenience. The Governor said he would visit one of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras very soon and suggested that the RBKs should also explain to the farmers on the benefits of organic farming and encourage them to take up organic farming in a big way.

Commissioner of agriculture H Arun Kumar explained to the Governor that each Rythu Bharosa Kendra serves the farmers within a radius of 2,000 hectare and the farmers need not go out of their village for agriculture-related services. Special Chief Secretary to Governor R P Sisodia was also present during the meeting.