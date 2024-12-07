Revenue Sadassulu will help solve land disputes in villages: Sisodia

Vijayawada: The government is conducting Revenue Sadassulu with the objective of solving the land disputes and ensuring protection to the lands of the owners in the State, said Revenue department Special Chief Secretary R P Sisodia.

He said the revenue officials will visit the villages to meet the people and solve the long pending problems

Sisodia along with NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal inaugurated the Revenue Sadassu at Takkellapadu village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of NTR district on Friday.

Addressing the villagers, Sisodia said the State government has enacted the Land Grabbing Prohibition Act-2024 to give protection to the lands of the people and Revenue Sadassulu are being conducted from December 6 to January 8 in the State as part of the efforts to resolve the pending land disputes.

He said 60 per cent people in Andhra Pradesh depend on agriculture and the remaining people are associated with the land in one way or the other.

Sisodia said the land disputes were increasing for the past few years due to various reasons and the State government decided to solve the disputes in the respective villages only.

Sisodia urged the people to attend the Sadassulu to solve the pending cases. He said some problems may not be solved immediately at the Sadassulu but the officials will study the cases and would address their problems later.

He said the revenue staff would receive petitions and updates will be submitted to the government on the progress of the work. Sisodia inspected the village records counters at Takkellapadu village. He recalled that the last time the State government conducted Revenue Sadassulu was in the TDP rule in 2017.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said villages will be developed by putting an end to the land disputes.

He said the State government was conducting the Revenue Sadassulu in a prestigious manner and stated that small problems will become a social problem in the villages and it would haunt people for many generations. He said the petitions collected will be uploaded in RTGS grievances portal and the disputes will be solved later after careful study of the case.

He urged the people to make use of Sadassulu and put an end to the disputes in the villages.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal said he was confident that the Revenue Sadassulu would help in solving the land disputes.

Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, constituency special officer K Srinivasa Rao, other officials, local peoples representatives and villagers participated in the programme.