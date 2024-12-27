Rich tributes paid to Ranga on his death anniv

Vijayawada: Paying rich tributes to late Congress leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga on the occasion of his death anniversary here on Thursday, former MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Mohana Ranga sacrificed his life for the sake of the poor. Deputy Mayor Avutu Sailaja Reddy and YSRCP corporators paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ranga.

Vishnu said that Ranga was the only person who won the corporation election while contesting from the district jail. He recalled the statement of the then Congress leader that the politics in the State would be changed for better if there are two leaders like Ranga. “He was a role model for the youth who wish to join politics,” Vishnu said. Inspired by Mohana Ranga, the YSRCP government issued house sites to 26,000 poor families in Vijayawada, he recalled. VM Ranga lives forever in the hearts of the people of Vijayawada, said Deputy Mayor Sailaja Reddy.

YSRCP corporators Yaragorla Tirupatamma, Sriramulu, Isarape Devi and Rajaramesh and leaders Alampur Vijay, Hafizullah, Gunde Sundar Paul, Yarramsetti Anjibabu, Kalla Adinarayana, Meda Ramesh, Topula Varalakshmi, Peram Triveni Reddy and a huge number of Ranga fans participated.