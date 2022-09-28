Rs 16,000 cr spent on medical sector, says Minister Rajini

Vijayawada: Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been sanctioning thousands of crores of rupees to impart best medical facilities to the poor by developing the medical sector in the State.

The Minister inaugurated three newly constructed urban primary health centres in Vijayawada east constituency on Tuesday. "We developed medical sector in the State by spending Rs 16,000 crore so far. We have spent Rs 1,223 crore for the development of secondary health centres, Rs 470 crore for 1,125 primary health centres and Rs 400 crore to construct 523 urban health centres in the State," she informed.

Minister Rajini said that 172 types of quality medicines are available at health centres. She further explained that they

are constructing 16 medical colleges across the State for medical students.

She directed the officials concerned to ensure at least ten deliveries to be made at the health centres per month. The State government has been implementing a number welfare schemes to develop the poor in the State, she noted.

District Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, City Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others participated in the programme.