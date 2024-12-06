Safety of women, children prime concern for govt

Vijayawada: It is of utmost concern for the government of Andhra Pradesh to take care of safety and security of women and children mainly those who are from vulnerable backgrounds and are affected by various forms of violence, said Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare A Suryakumari.

She was the chief guest at the two-day State-level workshop on ‘Safety and Security of Women and Girls in Andhra Pradesh’ conducted by the Department of Women and Child Welfare in collaboration with HELP organisation as part of the 16 days campaign on gender-based violence announced by the United Nations.

The Principal Secretary emphasised the need to identify women and girls at high risk who are prone to various forms of violence. She stated that the rescued survivors of human trafficking shall be better served with necessary State support services through community-based rehabilitation after providing a short stay in shelter homes.

Y Sailaja, Joint Director (Schemes), Women and Child Welfare, presided over the workshop.

Ram Mohan, secretary of HELP, stated that there are several legislations to curb the crime of human trafficking and also sexual abuse against women and children. But, no Act has specific and clear provisions for the rehabilitation of rescued victims.

He recalled that Andhra Pradesh was the first State that has enforced a State-specific policy on rehabilitation for rescued survivors of human trafficking in 2003. It also introduced immediate support of Rs 20,000. Unfortunately, these GOs have become inactive right from 2014 after State bifurcation.

Project directors Suvarna and Uma of Krishna and NTR districts, the nodal officers, EOs from District Women and Child development agencies, heads of Shakti Sadans, in-charge persons of One Stop Centres, child care institutions and NGOs across the State participated.