Sajjala frowns at TDP for celebrating Naidu’s bail
Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed surprise over TDP celebrating regular bail to its chief N Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case. He said that the party was trying to ‘mislead’ people that he was given a clean chit in the issue.
Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Monday, the YSRCP leader said that the TDP was trying to get political sympathy with false campaign on Chandrababu’s bail and a section of media was also projecting the same without furnishing the facts.
He said that the government advocates submitted the evidence of Chandrababu’s role in skill development case to the court. “Chandrababu got only bail in the scam. He should prove his innocence in skill development scam,” he added.
Ramakrishna Reddy repeated the allegations that Rs 241 crore was diverted through shell companies and the Central GST vigilance wing had also alerted the then TDP government.
Expressing surprise over the claims of TDP that Chandrababu will win the elections by touring the state as he got regular bail, he reminded that the party had stated that he has been suffering from several ailments,even possible cardiac problem and a medical report was also released claiming that an ambulance should be in standby, wherever he goes.
Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that it would not make any difference whether Naidu is on bail or in jail. “He failed to do any good to people during his rule. Chandrababu tried for bail in skill development case and never tried to prove his innocence in the scam,” he remarked.
Ramakrishna Reddy said that getting bail doesn’t amount to getting ‘clean chit’ in the ‘scam’. The role of Chandrababu will be established if the detailed inquiry is completed, he said, adding that if Chandrababu’s PA Pendyala Srinivas is interrogated, the scam’s details will come out. He said that the CID inquiry is going on and the state government can summon people from abroad for interrogation in in corruption cases.