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Saras Mela: Every Lakhpati Didi has a success story: Collector Dr G Lakshmisha
In Short
The National SARAS Ajeevika Mela at Vijayawada's Punnami Ghat achieves ₹6 crore in sales, empowering SHG women entrepreneurs and Lakhpati Didis.
Vijayawada: Every Lakhpati Didi participating in the National SARAS Ajeevika Mela in Vijayawada has a success story to share, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said on Thursday, describing the fair as a successful platform for rural women entrepreneurs.
The national-level exhibition, being held at Punnami Ghat, has been receiving an encouraging response from visitors over the past 10 days. Addressing a media conference at the venue, the Collector said the fair had recorded business transactions worth more than Rs 6 crore during this period.
He said it was a matter of pride that a national-level SARAS Mela was being organised outside Delhi and the National Capital Region for the first time, with the support of the Union and State governments. Since its inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu, the fair has attracted visitors in large
numbers, he added. The exhibition features products showcased by self-help group women entrepreneurs from various States and Union Territories. Around 600 stalls have been set up, offering a wide range of handloom products, handicrafts and other items.
The India Food Court has emerged as a major attraction, serving traditional cuisines from different parts of the country.
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