SARAS mela to conclude tomorrow

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has urged people to make the most of the National SARAS Mela–2026 at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada, as the exhibition will conclude on October 31.

The mela, which was temporarily closed on Wednesday in view of Cyclone Arnab, reopened on Thursday and witnessed a renewed influx of visitors, bringing the exhibition grounds back to life.

Dr Lakshmisha visited the stalls set up by Lakhpati Didis from various states and interacted with them to learn about the opportunities provided by the mela. He enquired about their sales, the response from visitors and their overall experience at the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the mela was attracting visitors with a wide range of products made by women belonging to self-help groups across the country. The exhibits include handicrafts, traditional art pieces, household items, textiles and products reflecting the distinctive cultural identities of different regions. He appealed to the public to support rural women entrepreneurs by purchasing products made by Lakhpati Didis, who have progressed from self-help group members to financially independent entrepreneurs. Such purchases would encourage their efforts and contribute to strengthening the economic self-reliance of rural women, he said.

With only two days remaining, the Collector urged people to visit the mela without delay and take advantage of the special offers and diverse products available at the exhibition.