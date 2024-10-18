Sharmila demands immediate filling up of 3 lakh vacancies

Vijayawada: APCC chief YS Sharmila has demanded the State government to fill the three lakh vacant positions in government departments, as promised to the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh before the Assembly elections.

Addressing the media at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Thursday, she highlighted that there has been no recruitment in the state for the past ten years, resulting in these vacant posts. Sharmila stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had previously announced that the unemployment problem would be addressed once the NDA came into power, with a promise to create 20 lakh jobs.

She questioned the fate of the remaining 30 lakh unemployed individuals in the state, emphasising that the unemployment issue is one of the biggest challenges facing Andhra Pradesh. She urged immediate action to initiate job recruitment and called on the Central government to address the unemployment crisis.

Furthermore, Sharmila alleged that the NDA government has failed to implement the six key schemes promised to the people of Andhra Pradesh. She pointed out that NDA leaders had assured an unemployment stipend of Rs 2,000 for the unemployed youth and Rs 15,000 under the Talliki Vandam scheme for their parents.

Many parents in the state are still awaiting the implementation of the Talliki Vandam scheme. Sharmila also recalled the government’s commitments regarding the free cylinder scheme and criticised the government for not delivering on that promise.

Additionally, she questioned the assurance of free travel for women passengers on APSRTC buses in the state. The APCC president expressed concerns about the liquor business, stating that it has fallen into the hands of TDP leaders and asserting that both YSRCP and TDP have similar policies regarding liquor.