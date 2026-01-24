Six-acre cricket ground to come up in Gudivada

Gudivada (Krishna district): Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni on Friday announced that a cricket pitch spread over six acres would be developed in Gudivada to promote cricket and strengthen sports infrastructure in the region. He also assured that necessary steps would be taken for the overall development of sports facilities at Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) Stadium.

The announcement was made during the concluding ceremony of 69th School Games Under-14 Girls Kabaddi National Championship, which was held at NTR Stadium in Gudivada, Krishna district, and concluded successfully after five days.

Thousands of spectators and students attended the final match, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for sports among the youth.

The championship was organised by School Games Federation of Krishna district, in association with School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP), under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI), with support from Samagra Shiksha.

Before the final match, MP Kesineni Sivanath formally introduced the finalist teams, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and inaugurated the concluding contest. He, along with Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, former MLC Budda Venkanna, AP State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Ravi Venkateswara Rao, and other dignitaries, watched the match and encouraged the players.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said that Gudivada NTR Stadium was better equipped than Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada and assured that further efforts would be made to develop sports infrastructure at the venue. He reiterated his commitment to developing a six-acre cricket pitch in Gudivada to encourage young cricketers and enable the town to host more major sporting events.

He expressed happiness over the successful conduct of national kabaddi championship, stating that hosting such events had significantly enhanced Gudivada’s reputation at national level. He thanked IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for providing the opportunity to host the championship and said the people of Gudivada made the event a grand success through their cooperation.

The MP also noted that the final coincided with Minister Nara Lokesh’s birthday, calling it a happy and memorable occasion. Praising MLA Venigandla Ramu, he said Gudivada was progressing due to leadership that genuinely cared for the town’s development and assured that more national-level sports events would be organised in the future.

Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu thanked the ACA President and MP for supporting sports development and encouraging young sportspersons. He expressed gratitude to Sivanath on behalf of the people of Gudivada.

NTR Stadium Committee Vice-Chairman Yalavarthi Srinivasa Rao, Gudivada Market Yard Chairman Chatragadda Ravi Kumar, and others were present.