Speed up forest clearances for development works: Peddireddi

Vijayawada: Minister for Forests, Geology and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy directed the officials to give permission for development works being taken up in forest region as per rules. The Minister conducted a review meeting with officials of several departments at the secretariat on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said that several development works of Panchayat Raj, R&B, Irrigation, Genco, Transco and APIIC were being taken up in forest region and there were complaints that the works were getting delayed due to lack of permission from forest department.

He said officials of various departments should submit proposals as per the rules to get permission under Forest Conservation Act.

The Minister said that several departments sent 335 proposals seeking 12,510.99 hectares of forest land. He said permissions were given under stage-I (2488.76 hectares) of forest land and in stage II under 35 proposals consisting of 816.68 hectares of forest land. He said that the officials should get ROFR certificates from district administration. Special Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment) Neerabkumar Prasad, HOFF Pradeep Kumar, PCCP Anandkumar and others were present.