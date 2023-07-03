Srilanka Eastern Province Governor Senthil worshipped Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga

  • Menu
Srilanka Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka,Chennai Dr D Venkateswarn visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA: Srilanka Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka,Chennai Dr D Venkateswarn visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

The both had the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga darshan and performed Special Pujas. Prior to that, Temple EO D Bramarambha and Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu gave them a warm welcome as per tradition.

Later, they were offered Vedasirvachanam along with prasadams by the priests. Durga Temple JEO P Guruprasad, Trust Board members graced their presence.

