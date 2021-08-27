Stamps vendor, document writer arrested in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Mandavalli police on Thursday arrested a stamps vendor Medepalli Ram Dheeraj and his father and document writer Medepalli Balaji in connection with the fake challans scam in Mandavalli sub-registrar office.

The police registered a case on the stamp vendor and document writer for not depositing the registration money which was collected for registration purpose. The government suffered loss due to the involvement of the duo in the fake challan scam. It may be noted that stamp papers and fake challans scam was unearthed in the State recently and probe is underway to nab the culprits.

Basing on the complaints received, the Mandavalli police booked the case. Krishna district police in association with the officials of the Stamps and Registration department officials conducted the probe and collected evidence on the involvement of Medepalli Ram and Medepalli Balaji in the scam. Mandavalli police on Thursday arrested the duo and produced in the local court.

The main accused collected money from the property buyers and did not deposit the same into the banks and caused loss of Rs2, 52,12,785 to the government.

The duo was involved in the 568 registrations and used 640 fake challans in the cheating case.

They deposited only Rs15,92,158 to the banks instead of Rs2,68,04,943 for 568 property registrations at Mandavalli sub-registrar office. They evaded payment to the tune of Rs2,52,12,785.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal visited Mandavalli police station and interacted with the local villagers and enquired how the accused cheated the villagers.

Speaking to the media, the SP said the main accused Ram Dheeraj had obtained license in 2013 for the sale of stamp papers. The accused told the property buyers that the State government had inaugurated online portal and he would pay online on behalf of them through the CFMS AP State portal. The property buyers trusted him and handed over the cash for the payment to the bank.

The SP said the accused used to cheat the property buyers and did not deposit their money into bank. He made them believe that he had credited the money in the bank for the registration.

SP Kaushal said the accused used Adobe Photoshop software to create fake challans that were used for the registration of properties. The accused used to give fake challan copies to the property buyers.

This way, the accused caused loss of Rs2,52,12,785 on property registrations. Besides, the accused Dheeraj also cheated the government by creating fake challans to buy the stamp papers. The accused cheated the government to the tune of Rs1,52,819 by using the fake challans.

Kaushal said the accused caused loss of Rs2.53 crore to the government. The police also arrested Medepalli Balaji, the document writer, for his involvement in the fake stamp papers and fake challans case. The duo was produced in the court and sent to judicial remand.

The SP congratulated the Gudivada DSP N Satyanandam and circle inspectors, sub-inspectors of Mandavalli and Kaukaluru police stations for the arrest of the accused.