Suravaram advocated legal framework on Euthanasia in his final days

CPI National Control Commission Chairman Dr K Narayana recalled Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy’s final days and said he had personally witnessed the hardships the veteran leader endured. He noted that Suravaram had expressed the view that a legal framework for euthanasia (mercy killing) was necessary.

Rich tributes were paid to veteran CPI leader late Suravaram, who was remembered as a “voice of the people” and a steadfast champion of public causes. Leaders and speakers noted that he consistently raised issues concerning the common masses and left a lasting imprint on national politics.

A commemorative programme was held at the Visalandhra office in Vijayawada on Wednesday to mark his 84th birth anniversary. On the occasion, his book “Prajulatho Na Prayanam” (My Journey with the People) was formally released. The event was presided over by CPI State Secretary .

Speaking at the event, Narayana described Suravaram as a highly intellectual leader who impressed both scholars and ordinary citizens with his deep understanding of diverse subjects. Reflecting on their long association, he said Suravaram was always clear and firm in his political decisions. Even during periods of political crisis, they worked together with determination and never retreated from struggles.

He further highlighted that Suravaram actively participated in various movements and played a key role in effectively communicating the party’s ideology to the masses. Despite facing criticism, insults, and praise throughout his life, he remained unwavering in his commitment to Communist principles.

Narayana also remembered him as an exceptional leader with remarkable organizational skills, noting that he had the rare ability to quickly draft resolutions during party meetings.