TDP to organise ‘Hello Lokesh’ on Aug 16

Vijayawada: TDP NTR district president and former minister Nettem Raghu Ram released a poster ‘Hello Lokesh’ at the party district office at Auto Nagar here on Sunday.



As part of the Yuvagalam padayatra conducted by Nara Lokesh, the TDP leaders are organising ‘Hello Lokesh’ at Yerrabalem village of Mangalagiri constituency in Guntur district on August 16.

NTR district Telugu Yuvatha and Telugunadu Students Federation (TNSF) leaders are planning to organise ‘Hello Lokesh’ in a grand manner near Yerrabalem. They are inviting the youth to participate in the programme. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will enter the Mangalagiri constituency on August 14.

Speaking on the occasion, Nettem Raghu Ram said Yuvagalam Padayatra has evoked a good response from the public and a large number of people are enthusiastically participating in this programme in the state.

Nara Lokesh will conduct a face-to-face programme with youth and students at Yerrabalem, he added.

He further said Nara Lokesh will discuss various issues with the youth during the meeting. He will also speak with victims of the YSRCP government rule during his visit.

TDP state organising secretary L Sairam Prasad, Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary N Nagabhushanam, NTR district president Sk Nagur, TNSF district president Epuri Vinod, and other leaders were present.