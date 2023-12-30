TDP to organise ‘Jayaho BC’ programme from Jan 4

Vijayawada : Announcing that the TDP will launch a separate programme on January 4 titled ‘Jayaho BC' to know the problems being faced by the Backward Classes in the state, party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday said that the party is planning a separate manifesto for the community.

Lokesh told media persons at the party headquarters that the party will initially hold a workshop under the leadership of the TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss steps on how to move on the 'Jayaho BC' programme.

Also, meetings will be organised at all the headquarters of each Lok Sabha constituency, Assembly constituency and mandal followed by a massive public meeting at state-level where the separate manifesto for BCs will be released, he announced.

“During my Yuva Galam padayatra, I have personally come to know the issues being faced by the BCs and the party has decided to get the firsthand information on their problems they are facing in the mandals that I have not covered during my pada yatra,” Lokesh added. BCs mean not Backward Classes but a strong segment, he remarked.

Observing that the TDP is the home turf for the BCs, he recalled how the party founder late NT Rama Rao encouraged the community by allocating key portfolios. While the late NT Rama Rao created 24 per cent reservation for the BCs, Chandrababu Naidu who succeeded him increased the quota to 34 per cent, he added.

Pointing out the budgetary allocations made during the TDP government for BCs and the several welfare schemes launched for their progress, Lokesh termed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ‘a traitor of BCs’. “After Jagan came to power several BCs like Amarnath Goud were killed inhumanely,” he said.

The person who killed Amarnath Goud is roaming freely in public and either the Chief Minister or his Cabinet colleagues did not bother to console the family members of Amarnath Goud. Recalling how one Nanda Subbaiah was ruthlessly done to death as he fought against the local MLA, the TDP national general secretary said that the locals got scared of even looking at his body.

Pointing out several such instances in which the BCs were subjected to various kinds of torture, Lokesh said that even the lands of the BCs are being illegally occupied by the YSRCP leaders. Stating that the 10 per cent deposits made by the beneficiaries of the Aadarana scheme is not being paid back to them, he said that 56 corporations do not have funds now. The situation is so bad that even the salaries of the BC Corporation directors are not being paid, he added.

Illegal cases are being foisted against even senior TDP leaders like Yanamala Ramakrsihnudu, K Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra while a rape case is registered against Ayyannapatrudu, he said. Calling the BCs as his backbone, Jagan is simply breaking their back, Lokesh remarked.

Making it clear that he will personally take the responsibility to implement all the promises that he has made to the people during his pada yatra, Lokesh said that a separate legislation will be brought for the safety and security of BCs and permanent caste certificates will be issued to them through an app by interlinking with technology. He also promised to revive the 10 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies once the TDP is back in power in the coming polls.

Lokesh dared Jagan to allot the Assembly seats where the BCs can emerge victorious instead of the seats where they get defeated. “Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has won from Mangalagiri two times and since the situation is now totally different Jagan changed tack in the name of BCs,” he said.

Lokesh said that the TDP and the Jana Sena have excellent coordination and in the programmes being organised with regard to ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ cadres of both the parties are actively taking part. He said that soon after the TDP-Jana Sena forms the coming government all the genuine demands of the employees will be conceded.