TDP will provide all basic facilities in rural areas: Lokesh

Guntur: The TDP, after coming to power, will give top most priority to provide basic facilities like drinking water, roads and drainage in rural areas, said party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Ravvavaram villagers of Vinukonda Assembly segment in the combined Guntur district submitted a memorandum, seeking basic facilities, to Lokesh at Mupparajapalem on Tuesday. Responding to their memorandum, he alleged that roads in rural areas are totally damaged due to the failure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured that all the needs would be met soon after TDP forms the next government. Roads from village to agricultural lands will be reconstructed, he added.

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra entered Vinukonda Assembly segment at Mupparajupalem in combined Guntur district. Thousands of TDP leaders and activists gave him a grand welcome.

Party leaders Pattipati Pulla Rao, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Nakka Ananda Babu, Dhulipala Narendra, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Julakanti Brahma Reddy, Kommalapati Sridhar, Kovelamudi Ravindra, Nazir Ahmed, Vegasaneni Narendar Varma, Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao and several others accompanied by their large number of supporters gave a warm reception to Lokesh.

When the villagers of Mupparajupalem complained of severe drought conditions in their area, Lokesh criticised that the YSRCP government was not utilising the Central funds released to meet drinking water needs of the villagers. Andhra Pradesh is in 18th place in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, he said, adding that once the TDP is back in power all their problems will be addressed on a war-footing basis.

Lokesh told the villagers of Ramudupale and Lakshmipuram that safe drinking water will be provided at the doorstep of every house once his party comes to power. He told villagers of Nuzendla that migrations will be stopped as TDP after forming government, will provide all facilities in villages. Nara Lokesh began his 172nd day pada yatra at Kempalli campsite of Darsi Assembly segment in combined Prakasam district.