Just In
Three IAS officials asked to report to GAD
Highlights
VIJAYAWADA: The state government issued orders directing three IAS officers to report to GAD.
As per the orders B Anil Kumar Reddy, OSD, Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) was directed to report to General Administration department (GAD).
Nanda Kishore Mullangi, VC and MD of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP was directed to report to GAD.
K Neelakanta Reddy, MD, Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (INCAP) was directed to report to GAD.
