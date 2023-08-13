Tirupati: JSP woman leader attends National Democratic Alliance workshop in New Delhi

Tirupati : Jana Sena Party (JSP) state spokesperson Parigishetty Keerthana from the pilgrim city participated in the one-day workshop organised by NDA on effectively handling social media in New Delhi on Friday.

Talking to The Hans India over phone Keerthana said the workshop in which representatives of 38 parties of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), took part in the day-long workshop deliberated on various aspects of social media.

The NDA senior leaders in detail discussed on how to counter the adverse propaganda against NDA and also promote the good works done by the NDA at national level.

They also discussed the precautions to be followed by the leaders so as to not fall in the trap of the adverse media, which keen on throwing mud and distorting the good works, she said. Keerthana is the only woman candidate from the entire south, while party leaders from various states attended the workshop.