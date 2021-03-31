Tricolour symbol of unity in diversity, says MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada: MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the Tricolour is the symbol of unity in diversity and the people of Krishna district should feel proud of the achievement of Pingali Venkaiah who designed the national flag 100 years ago.

He attended as guest for the photo exhibition set up at Bapu museum to mark the completion of 100 years of designing the national flag in Vijayawada on March 31, 1921. He said that Pingali Venkaiah created the Tricolour during the two-day Congress national conference on March 31 and April 1 in Vijayawada and it was approved by the leaders of Congress.

He praised Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy for conducting two-day exhibition at the Bapu museum highlighting the Tricolour with photos related to the national flag, freedom struggle etc. Photos sent by photographers from different parts of the State on the centenary celebrations of national flag put on display in the exhibition. He said that Bapu museum was developed after YSRCP came to power. Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Prof K Hemachandra Reddy inaugurated the photo exhibition. Former deputy speaker of the AP Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad, principal secretary, endowments department Vani Mohan and others participated in the event. The participants paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Pingali Venkaiah on the occasion. Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy general secretary T Srinivas Reddy, Air Force commander Pankaj Gupta and others present.