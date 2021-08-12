TRICOR promoting poultry, dairy farms for tribals: Deputy CM Pushpasrivani

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation (TRICOR) would undertake huge poultry and animal husbandry projects at a cost of Rs 271 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasrivani after Sataka Bulli Babu assumed charge as the chairman of TRICOR here on Wednesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the State government is focusing on providing self-employment to the Girijans this year with the cooperation from the Central government.

She said that the proposals have been made ready to set up an animal husbandry project with the joint partnership of ITDA-TICOR at a cost of Rs 242.89 crore which include setting up of 242 Gokulams to raise cattle. Likewise, backyard poultry-rearing would be promoted benefiting 13,500 Girijan families at a cost of Rs 28.34 crore.

She said that the TRICOR would concentrate on providing employment opportunities to the Girijan youth in formulating various schemes.

Referring to the growing demand for honey in the market, Pushpasrivani said that the Girijan youth would be encouraged to go for bee-keeping by providing necessary training and financial help for it.

She said that as part of the ST Sub-Plan, necessary training would be given to the Girijan youth to enable them to secure jobs in various government departments.

Pushpasrivani congratulated the new chairman of TRICOR Bulli Babu.

Bulli Babu profusely thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him this opportunity. Paderu MLA Bhagyalakshmi and TRICOR managing director Easa Ravindra Babu and others were present.