Use of AI to serve poor need of hour: Fr Xavier

Vijayawada(NTR District): Rector of Don Bosco School from Chennai Dr Fr Xavier Packiam said that use of IT tools and Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based tools is the need of the hour to enhance our services to the poor and needy.

He, along with Don Bosco School finance officer Antony Selvaraj, addressed two-day workshop on 'Governance and Financial Management-Capacity Building' organised by Consortium of Christian Minority Educational institutions of Andhra Pradesh at Andhra Loyola College. The workshop concluded here on Sunday.

Dr Fr Xavier Packiam also said that the new developments on NGO Act and compliance with accounting processes are very important to meet the emerging challenges. Resource persons gave an excellent training on latest developments on e-Governance, new regulations on EPF, ESI, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Foreign Contribution Regulatory Authority (FCRA).