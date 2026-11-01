‘Vasantham 2026’ to showcase handlooms, handicrafts

Vijayawada: The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) is organising its much-awaited sales exhibition, ‘Vasantham 2026’, on November 2 and 3 at Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada, bringing together handloom weavers, handicraft artisans and designers from across the country.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Nara Brahmani at 10.30 am on November 2 and will remain open to visitors from 10 am to 8 pm on both days.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CCAP secretary S Ranjana and Vice-Chairperson B Sujatha said the two-day exhibition would offer visitors an opportunity to explore and purchase a wide range of traditional handloom and handicraft products directly from artisans and designers.

They said the exhibition would feature Chanderi, Lucknow chikankari, Banarasi, Maheshwari and Bengal cotton textiles, Odisha handlooms, black-printed tussar fabrics, sarees, dresses and other garments. Visitors can also find products from Dharmavaram, Gadwal, Eluru and other weaving centres, along with Kashmir handicrafts, wooden birds, bangles, juttis, carpets, leather puppets, accessories and recycled products.

The organisers said participating designers and artisans had studied market preferences and brought products accordingly, offering customers a diverse selection under one roof.

As a gesture of solidarity, the council is providing free stalls to a group of artisans who lost their stalls in a fire in Delhi, enabling them to continue showcasing and selling their products.

Ranjana and Sujatha appealed to people in Vijayawada and neighbouring areas to visit the exhibition and support artisans who continue to preserve traditional weaving and handicraft skills.