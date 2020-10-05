'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' solution to many problems: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, addressing as chief guest at the valedictory session of the sixth Parliament of World Peace, Religion and Philosophy organised by MIT World Peace University at Pune on Sunday through video conference, said the solution to many problems faced by the humanity lies within the age-old Indian tradition of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' – the world is one family.



Parliament of World Peace, Religion and Philosophy, which is being held from October 2 to 4 this year, is organised every year at the Sant Dhyaneshwara World Peace Dome at Loni Kalbhor, Pune, which is considered to be the largest dome in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said it is befitting that the organisers have chosen October 2, to organise the event, coinciding with 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Governor said Mahatma Gandhi is a guiding force for the entire nation and today's youth can learn and benefit immensely from his teachings as Gandhiji viewed youth as the agents of social transformation.

The Governor said the COVID-19 pandemic has created difficult times for the entire humanity and posed a challenging situation for the world as the fight is being waged against an invisible enemy and the battle can only be won when the whole world stands united to find an everlasting solution to end the menace.

Dr Varsha Das, former Director of National Book Trust and National Gandhi Museum, Dr Vishwanath D Karad, founder and chief patron, MIT Pune, president of MIT World Peace University Rahul V Karad, managing trustee and executive president, MAEER's MIT and MIT World Peace University, Pune, also participated in the programme.