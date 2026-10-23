Velidandla remembered

Vijayawada: The 95th death anniversary of Dr Velidandla Hanumantha Rao, a noted physician and freedom fighter, was observed at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam in Gandhinagar.

Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, Honorary Adviser of the Grandhalayam, and Gaddam Satyanarayana, Secretary, paid tributes to Dr Hanumantha Rao and recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle and society. K Rajasekhar, R Satyanarayana Raju, Hemadri Prasad, Sagar and others participated in the programme.