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Velidandla remembered
In Short
Tributes were paid to freedom fighter and physician Dr Velidandla Hanumantha Rao on his 95th death anniversary at his memorial library in Vijayawada.
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Vijayawada: The 95th death anniversary of Dr Velidandla Hanumantha Rao, a noted physician and freedom fighter, was observed at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam in Gandhinagar.
Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, Honorary Adviser of the Grandhalayam, and Gaddam Satyanarayana, Secretary, paid tributes to Dr Hanumantha Rao and recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle and society. K Rajasekhar, R Satyanarayana Raju, Hemadri Prasad, Sagar and others participated in the programme.
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