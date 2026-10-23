Verse dramas enthral audience

Vijayawada: Vijayawada came alive with devotion and cultural vibrancy during the Dasara festivities, as the Utsav Committee organised a series of cultural programmes and entertainment events for city residents and devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple to seek the blessings of the presiding deity. The Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance was one of the venues hosting these events.

Verse dramas were staged at the college’s open-air auditorium from October 14 to 21. Although some productions fell short of the expected standards, Sri Krishna Rayabaram and Sri Krishna Kamala Palika received a favourable response from audiences.

After a considerable gap, lovers of traditional verse drama witnessed a neat and impressive production of Sri Krishna Rayabaram, presented under the able supervision of Andhra Pradesh Nataka Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna. He also essayed the role of Sri Krishna, demonstrating his command over dialogue delivery and the expressive rendering of classical Telugu verse (padyam).

DSP Rao portrayed Duryodhana, while UVVS Subbayachari played Bhima and Bhishma. Ch Jagadeesh appeared as Arjuna, G Anjireddy as Dharmaraja and Drona, and Naren Borra as Karna. M Markandeyulu played Nakula and Vikarna, while GV Ramaraju portrayed Sahadeva and Dhritarashtra.

Shaik Meeravali appeared as Ashwatthama, and Tirumalabe essayed Draupadi and Gandhari. The artistes suited their respective roles and contributed to the overall impact of the play.