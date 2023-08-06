Vijayawada: 18 railway stations to get facelift in State

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said on Saturday that 18 railway stations will be developed in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 453 crore. In a press release, the BJP State president said under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme, the railway stations will be developed in two phases.

Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town, Narsapur, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni station, Kurnool city, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Repalle, Palasa, Donakonda and other stations will be developed.

She informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony in a virtual mode for taking up works to give a facelift of the railway stations. She said more amenities will be provided to the train passengers with the execution of development works.