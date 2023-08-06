Live
- Death of babies sparks tension at Nandyal govt hospital
- Bronze statue of hero Krishna unveiled at Burripalem
- Banaganapalle: Deputy manager of private bank commits suicide
- Kurnool: Students told to stay away from ragging
- 500 cusecs water from Tungabhadra dam released to Anantapur
- Anantapur: Tomato farmers step up vigil after thefts from fields
- Naidu responsible for violence in Punganur
- Naidu murdered democracy: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Bandh peaceful in Chittoor
- Medical camp evokes good response at Palasa
Just In
Vijayawada: 18 railway stations to get facelift in State
These stations will be developed at a cost of Rs 453 cr under Amrit Bharat Stations scheme
VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said on Saturday that 18 railway stations will be developed in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 453 crore. In a press release, the BJP State president said under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme, the railway stations will be developed in two phases.
Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town, Narsapur, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni station, Kurnool city, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Repalle, Palasa, Donakonda and other stations will be developed.
She informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony in a virtual mode for taking up works to give a facelift of the railway stations. She said more amenities will be provided to the train passengers with the execution of development works.