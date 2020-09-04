Vijayawada: 3 teachers receive awards from German firm

Vijayawada: Three teachers from the state have been presented with the prestigious the 'ARC' Best Teacher Award-2020 by the noted Indo-Euro Synchronisation Organisation.



K Srikanth, Prakasam Engineering College, Ongle, Ch Ramesh, Malineni Perumallu Educational Society Group of Institutions and B Bangarraju, Vishnu Institute of Technology, Bhimavaram received the award here on Friday.

The Germany-based organisation is a pioneer in the field of robotics and manufacturing and has already helped thousands of students with the help of the Governments of India and Andhra Pradesh through the Arc Lab. Thousands of students were helped by using the Arc Lab, part of which was about 70 teachers. Many engineering college teachers and about 40 college managements have visited Germany to receive training on the best German robotic technology. Over the past year, in collaboration with the German and the state governments, the Arc Labs has bought these highly qualified teachers and provided outstanding teaching to thousands of students.

The award is given to teachers who have shown outstanding talent for these services. The jury and advisory board of experts from IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmadabad, Aachen University, Cologne University, Steinbeis University, Foundation for Smart Manufacturing and IGUS Robotics are the best institutions in Germany and India to decide the winners of this award.