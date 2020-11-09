Vijayawada : 400 kg rotten meat discarded by VMC staff

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials on Sunday discarded about 400 kgs rotten meat at Gollapalam Gattu centre near Sai Baba temple in one town and booked cases on two traders Sai and Sambasiva Rao for selling the stale meat to the customers. The VMC officials are regularly conducting checks on the chicken, mutton shops and fish markets and keeping vigil on the quality of mutton sold by the traders.

As part of the checking, the officials on Sunday tested the quality of mutton in some shops near Gollapalem Gattu centre, one town and seized 400 kgs rotten meat. VMC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr Ravi Chand said in a press note that rotten mutton seized in shops in Gollapalam Gattu centre was discarded.

He said penalty of Rs.30,000 levied on the traders for selling rotten mutton and these two shops will be remained closed for one month. He warned the licence of these shops will be cancelled if they sell stale and rotten meat in future.

On the other hand, some hotels and restaurants too are serving the food made of stolen and rotten meat. The Vigilance and Enforcement and Food Safety Department officials recently conducted raid on Barbeque Nation restaurant in the city and noticed that food was cooked with rotten and stale meat and served to the customers.

Some traders and hoteliers are storing the mutton in unhygienic places and freezers were also not working properly in the shops and restaurants.