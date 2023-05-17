  • Menu
Vijayawada: 6-day Raja Syamala Yagam concludes

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana felicitating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the concluding day of Raja Syamala Yagam at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday
  • Endowments minister says there is a huge response to the religious event
  • 50,000 devotees visit visit yagasala, offer prayers on the concluding day

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana said Raja Syamala Surdarsana Sahita Sri Mahalakshmi yagam was successfully performed following eight Agama sastras. He said the yagam performed following four agama sastras, including Pancharatna, Vykhasana, Vydica Smartam and Saivanusaram for the peaceful life of people and prosperity of the state.

Speaking to media persons after conclusion of the yagam at Indira Gandhi stadium here on Wednesday, the minister said as per the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, following advices of Agama advisory committee, Dharmika Mandali, the Maha Yagam was performed successfully.

He said the yagam was performed with 108 Kundalams at a stretch of six days. More than 600 ritviks and 200 Veda pundits performed the yagam despite increasing temperatures and heat wave. He said Rajasyamala and Chandi yagams were performed in Vydika Smarta yagasala, Narayana mantra yagam in Vykhasana yagasala, Ati Rudra yagam in Saivagama yaga sala. He said more than 50,000 devotees visited the yagasala and offered prayers on the oncluding day.

