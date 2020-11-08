Vijayawada: Accused Nagendra sent to Machilipatnam sub-jail

Vijayawada: Budugu Nagendra alias Chinna Swamy, the accused in the B Tech student V Divya Tejaswini's murder case, was sent to the Sub-jail in Machilipatnam on Saturday after he was produced in the local court in Vijayawada amidst tight security.

Nagendra is painter by profession. Divya was brutally murdered at her residence at Kreesturajupuram here on October 15. Both Divya and Nagendra were found with grievous injuries at the residence of Divya.

The incident took place when her parents were not at home. Both were immediately shifted to the hospital in Vijayawada. Divya succumbed to injuries within two hours of the incident.

Later, Nagendra was shifted to GGH, Guntur and discharged only on Friday after recovering from injuries. Soon after his discharge from hospital, the police took him into custody on Friday. He was produced in the local court in Vijayawada on Friday and was awarded 14 days custody. Later, he was shifted to sub-jail in Machilipatnam.

The police during the course of investigation noticed that accused Nagendra brutally stabbed Divya in the neck and other parts of the body resulting in her death. Earlier, Machavaram police have registered a case and later it was transferred to Disha police station.

Medical tests were conducted on Nagendra at the Sub-Jail and he will be sent to Central Jail, Rajamahendravaram.

The police filed charge-sheet after collecting information from 45 people in connection with the Divya's murder case.