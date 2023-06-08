Vijayawada: All PHCs asked to stock up rabies vaccinces

Vijayawada: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu instructed all the officials concerned to maintain the stock of anti-rabies vaccine in all the health facilities up to Primary Health Centres across the State.



The State Zoonoses Committee meeting chaired by Krishnababu was held at the Secretariat here on Wednesday. Health, Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas and APVVP Commissioner Venkateswar were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu directed the team regarding the special drive of rabies vaccination to high-risk groups such as municipal workers, veterinary lab staff etc. He asked them to improve the diagnostic facility of rabies at Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, and SVIMS Tirupati. He also said that dog vaccinations will be promoted through Animal Husbandry Hospitals by Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments and informed that post-zoonotic diseases affecting a person’s lifestyle will be studied by the team of doctors from Siddhartha Medical College and NTR College of Veterinary Sciences.

All the officials from the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Animal Husbandry department, NTR College of Veterinary Science, DG Drug Controller, Principal of Siddhartha Medical College, PR&RD department, Forest department, SVIMS Tirupati, NCDC Delhi and Jhpiego organisation and others attended the meeting.