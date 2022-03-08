Vijayawada: All set for Women's Day celebrations today

Vijayawada: All arrangements were made for the successful conduct of International Women's Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Tuesday.

Krishna district in-charge Minister and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanita on Monday inspected the arrangements at the IGMC stadium. The State government is conducting women conference to mark the occasion, in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the chief guest.

Chairpersons of various corporations, ZP chairpersons, women sarpanches, municipal chairpersons, women mayors, deputy mayors, ZPTC women members, MPTC members and others were invited for the women's conference. Women corporators, women mandal presidents and others will also attend the programme.

Photo exhibition on the implementation of various programmes was arranged at the IGMC

stadium.

Ministers Pamula Pushpasrivani and K Narayana Swamy, MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Nandigam Suresh, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare Department AR Anuradha and others were present on the occasion.

It was estimated that around 15,000 women would attend the celebrations. Krishna District

Collector J Nivas, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Ranjit Basha, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha and other officials supervised the arrangements.