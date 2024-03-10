Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh heading for Teenmar Government

New Delhi/Vijayawada : Now that the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena have formally announced sealing of political alliance and TDP rejoining NDA and likely to launch a joint campaign with a bang from Chilkaluripeta, political situation in the state is set to get electrified.

According to sources, the TDP-JSP are going to announce their second and final list of candidates on Monday and all the three alliance partners are likely to blow the full scale poll bugle from Chilakluripeta where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address. This meeting assumes importance as he is likely to make certain announcements regarding development of Amaravati, Polavaram project works and reconsideration of disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He is also likely to assure that AP would now witness a double-engine sarkar and Modi-Naidu Jodi would restore the lost glory of the state.

Announcing the alliance on Saturday, BJP national president J P Nadda said that BJP, TDP and Jana Sena are committed to the progress of the country and uplift of the state and hence have decided to contest the polls together. He said this alliance will help in reaching the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the relationship between BJP and TDP has been a very old relationship. TDP was part of NDA in 1996 and worked together successfully in “Atalji’s and Narendra Modiji’s government in 2014”.

Though it has been decided that the BJP and Jana Sena would get eight Lok Sabha seats and 30 Assembly seats, modalities like who will contest from where is yet to be finalised. BJP is not so keen about Assembly seats but said that it would contest in six Lok Sabha seats. It is learnt that BJP had shown keen interest in Vijayawada or Eluru, Visakhapatnam and Narsapuram Lok Sabha seats. It is also being said that Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh too are inclined to contest for Lok Sabha. Ramesh is interested to contest from Visakhapatnam.

