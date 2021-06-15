Vijayawada: APUCF blames BJP too for tax rise

Vijayawada: Ridiculing the demand of the State BJP on the withdrawing the hike in property tax and garbage tax, the Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum said here on Monday that it was the BJP-led Central government responsible for the imposition of tax based on the value of the property and enhancement of garbage tax.

Forum leaders wondered how come the state BJP leaders could warn the state government that they would launch an agitation if the tax proposals were not withdrawn.

Addressing the media here, APUCF convenor Ch Babu Rao came down heavily on the BJP leaders and the State government for conspiring to burden the people of the State in the name of additional taxes.

He alleged that the State government had agreed to levy taxes worth Rs 10,000 crore on people all over the State only to obtain a loan of Rs 2,500 crore from the Centre.

Describing the GOs issued and the amendment to the municipal laws by the State government as dangerous, Babu Rao said that the State government was conspiring to loot the citizens under the guise of the municipal laws.

Giving details of GO 198, he said that it proscribes to collect one hundred per cent more on the houses built on land without valid papers and without plans.

The taxation would be heavy on the houses where there was a single additional room and also on the vacant land. Babu Rao announced that the Citizens Forum would launch protest demonstrations all over the state on June 16 and 17 against the senseless tax reforms.