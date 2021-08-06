Vijayawada: Arun Kumar takes charge as APFDCL Chairman

Vijayawada: Dr Arun Kumar Monditoka has sworn in as the new Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited here on Thursday.

Forest & Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy administered the oath of office to Arun Kumar as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation.

Speaking to the media after taking the charge, Arun Kumar thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing confidence in him by giving him the post. He said that he would strive to do justice to the post.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao, Transportation and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, CM events Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MLAs Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao, Malladi Vishnu, Rakshana Nidhi and other public representatives were present on the occasion.