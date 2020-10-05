Vijayawada: Balu Pata Andari Nota, a tribute to legendary singer

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Events Industry organised a programme as a tribute to music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam under the caption 'Balu Pata Andari Nota' at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kala Kshetram here on Saturday evening. The singers and musicians paid rich tributes with songs of Balasubrahmanyam.



The programme commenced traditionally with 'Jaya Jaya Subhakara Vinayaka' Ganesh stuti and followed with the songs of SP Balasubrahmanyam like "Taralilada nava vasantam", "Navvindi mallechendu". "Ennenno Janmalabhandham", Mounamela noyi", "Mataraani Mounamidi", "Telusaa..Manasaa..", "Mate mantramuu" and Balu's favourite Hindi song "Tere mere beech me" and the concert was concluded with the song "Punyabhoomi naa desam" by artistes Mohammad Khaja, Rasool, Satya, Omkar, Amma Pandu, Pooja, Sivaleela, Punyaseela, Vijay, Kalyani, Pragnya and Undaya Prakash.

This programme was supported instrumentally by Ravi and Rafi on key board, Ravi and Ramana on Rhythms, Chittibabu and Nani on Tabla. Anchors Sumanth, Priyanka, Kranthi Prabha, Anu, Bhaskar, Kavya, Bharathi were also present on the stage and conducted the programme.

This event was organised by Bandi Raj Kumar and supported by event designers Krishnareddy, Pradeep Choudary, Venu, Mahesh, G Leela Mallikharjuna Rao, M Venkat, R Haresh, Kareem Shaik and Surendra.

Kuchimanchi Subrahmanyam, and Koteswara Rao, the close relative of SP Balasubrahmanyam were also present and paid condolences to the great singer, anchor, actor, composer and producer late Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam.