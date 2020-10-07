Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda retail loan offers ahead of festive season

Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda, India's premier and third largest public sector bank, has announced retail loan offers ahead of the festive season.



The offer will be applicable for Home Loan and Car Loan product, wherein the Bank is offering waiver of ©0.25% in the existing applicable rates for Baroda Home Loans (Under take over cases only) and Baroda Car Loans across the board.

In addition, the Bank will also waiver processing fee. With this competitive pricing and waiver of processing fee, the prospective customers get an extra incentive to shift their existing home loan to Bank of Baroda and buyers of new cars can look forward to very attractive rates as well as speed of processing.

P Sreenivas, GM and Zonal Head, Hyderabad Zone said, "With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to gift the existing loyal customers and also offer new to bank customers an attractive proposition for availing car loans or shifting their home loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer."