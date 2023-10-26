Vijayawada: BJP alleges corruption in liquor procurement

Vijayawada : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the state government is procuring 74 per cent of the liquor from only 16 companies out of more than 100 companies enrolled with it in order to benefit the ruling party leaders who own them.

Reminding that the government revised the liquor policy in 2019 and announced that it will sell liquor to the consumers itself, she said though 100 distilleries registered their names with Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation, but only 16 supply maximum amount of liquor to the state government with different brand names.

Addressing a media conference at the state party office here on Wednesday, she recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had declared that prohibition will be implemented fully or partially in the state.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy had also announced that the state government will take action on the liquor sellers and liquor manufacturers and imprison them for seven years. Why the government is not taking action on the liquor distilleries? YSRCP government has a responsibility to explain to people why it is not taking action on the liquor distilleries,” she said.

The state BJP chief alleged that the government is not permitting digital payments at the liquor outlets while even the ‘Bajji vendors’ on roadside are accepting digital payments, she said and asked why the government is not using the digital payments.

“Only cash and carry system is followed in the liquor shops. The government has announced only AP Online system is allowed to pay the money but it does not function properly.

According to estimates there are 80 lakh liquor consumers in the state and the government earns not less than Rs 200 from each consumer. Income on sale of liquor is very high but the government is not showing the income details in the state budget. The government has to disclose unaccounted revenue on liquor,” she demanded.

The BJP state chief said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated before the elections prohibition will be implemented in the phased manner but he failed to do so. She said that BJP had asked the state government to reveal the names of the companies that supply liquor in the state but the government has not responded yet. The BJP has revealed the names of distilleries so that the people get aware of the liquor companies in the state, she added.