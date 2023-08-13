Vijayawada: Brahmin Coop Society disburses loans worth Rs 52 cr

Vijayawada : AP State Planning Board vice-chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu informed on Saturday that the Brahmin Co-operative Society which is affiliated to Brahmin Corporation sanctioned loans of Rs 52 crore to its members in the financial year 2022-23.

In a press release here, he said the loans sanctioned to the members of the society were gradually increasing since the YSRCP came to power. Vishnu said the society sanctioned loans of Rs 14.36 crore, Rs 30.28 crore, Rs 38.72 crore and Rs 52 crore respectively during the last four financial years.

He said the bank loan amount sanctioned to Brahmin women for economic empowerment and men for self employment increased from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. He said Rs 14 crore was sanctioned under Archaka Mitra to 309 Brahmins, Rs 19.63 crore sanctioned to Brahmins under Puroha Mithra. Besides Rs 15 crore sanctioned to young Brahmin entrepreneurs.

Malladi Vishnu informed that 22,120 Brahmin students each were receiving Rs 15,000 under the Amma Vodi scheme.

Besides, 7,087 Brahmin students got Rs 22.29 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Rs 7.63 crore was received by 5,082 students under the Jagananna Vasati Deevena. He said Brahmins benefitted under various schemes like YSR Aasara, Jagananna Chedodu, EBC Nestam and other schemes.

He said during the last four-and-half years rule, the YSRCP government has spent Rs 640 crore for the welfare and development of Brahmins under various schemes.

He said during the previous TDP rule, the Brahmin Corporation has spent only Rs 216 crore in five years for the welfare and development of Brahmins in the State.