Vijayawada: Brahmin Purohit Cricket tourney off to a flying start

Vijayawada: The ninth State-level Brahmin Purohit Cricket tournament was inaugurated at Makineni Basava Punnaiah Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Monday, organised by Gayatri Society.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the tournament by batting a couple of balls. 24 teams from across the State are participating in the seven-day tournament.

After inaugurating the tournament, MLA Vishnu congratulated Gayatri Society for organising the sports continuously for the last eight years. Sports will bring out the innate talent among the players and develop sportsman spirit, he added. Stating that the YSRCP government was committed for the welfare of Brahmin community, he recalled the government had issued a GO recently on the hereditary rights on temple priesthood. The salaries of Archakas were increased by 25 per cent as per the election promise, he reminded.

The MLA said the Credit

Society is like a bank for Brahmins and during the pandemic, the society came to the rescue

of poor Brahmins. Loans were being extended to the eligible Brahmin families through Arundhati and Purohit Mitra schemes, he added.

Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sri Sailaja Reddy said competitive spirit would improve through sports.

AP Brahmin Corporation CEO Nagasai, corporator Sharvani Murthy, Gayatri Society members Dr Eswar, Challa Hari Kumar, Dubagunta Srinivas and JK Subba Rao, KDPA secretary A Sridhar, Brahmana Association members Lanka Babu, Challa Sudhakar, Chandra Sharma, Kolavennu Konda, Murthy, Chodavarapu Siva, Prakhya Siva and sportspersons participated.