Vijayawada: Call to inculcate scientific attitude among students

Vijayawada: School education commissioner S Suresh Kumar urged teachers to inculcate scientific perspectives in the students and make them come up with innovations to solve the problems and difficulties faced in day today life. He participated as the chief guest in the ‘State School Innovation Challenge Grand Finale’ programme held at a hotel here on Wednesday.

A prize distribution ceremony was held for the inventions made by students of Class 8 studying in government schools. On this occasion, the commissioner said, “Children should have a good curiosity about science and should make innovations with innovative ideas so to reach the higher levels.”

He further said students want to work hard for a better way of life with constant search.

Later, SCERT director Dr B Prathapa Reddy addressing the students said the boys and girls of government schools belonging to rural areas are performing much better these days and they want to identify the problems in the neighborhood and try to solve them.

South India UNICEF representative Dr Seshagiri Madhusudan praised the government of Andhra Pradesh for spending a lot of money on education for students and making the future of India’s scientific citizens very bright. School Innovation Programme director Vamsi Krishna, Nodal Officer Dr G Bhagyashree, SCERT staff, students and others participated in the programme.

In all, 27 teams participated and cash prizes were awarded to the top 10 students. GVMC High School (Visakhapatnam) got the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, second prize of Rs 75,000 received by AP Model School Gonegandla (Kurnool district) and third prize Rs 50,000 was won by the Zilla Parishad High School Kalidindi (Eluru). The fourth prize of Rs 20,000 was awarded to MJPAP BC Welfare Residential School (Nandyala district) and the remaining schools received cash prize of Rs. 10,000 each.