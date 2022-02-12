Vijayawada: Chandrababu Naidu faults Jagan for 'all-round decline'

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked the ruling YSRCP MPs to clarify who was responsible for the severe financial crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu demanded the YSRCP MPs to explain whether or not the misrule of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy damaged all sectors of the economy and plunged the state into darkness.

Addressing a press conference at party central office in Mangalagiri, the former chief minister blamed the YSRCP government for overall decline in the state. Neither the CM nor his party MPs tried to get Special Category Status (SCS), Polavaram funds or railway zone. They did not raise voice against the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant. The situation came to such a pass that even the Prime Minister spoke on the continuing reorganisation problems in the Parliament.

The YSRCP government had caused serious damage to the AP people in all respects, he said, adding that the living standards of all sections of people deteriorated very badly in just 32 months. Over Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 additional burden had fallen on poor families. The poor became poorer while the ruling YSRCP leaders were becoming richer, he remarked.

The TDP chief lamented that Jagan Mohan Reddy's selfishness and total lack of leadership awareness had pushed the state into darkness. The intellectuals, people's organisations and the common public should think about the future if this CM was allowed to continue this destruction for long, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that eventually, the burden of unchecked debts made by the Jagan regime would fall on the poor people as well. Successive AP governments brought Rs 3.14 Lakh crore loans for over 66 years till 2019. This was as per the CAG reports. Now, Jagan increased the state's debt to Rs 7 lakh crore in less than three years. There was no clarity where all this money had gone.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy's promise, he said Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was not put in place despite being promised. He also promised to fill 2.3 lakh government jobs at the time of elections, but nothing turned out, Naidu said.

Ill-treatment of the film industry and attacks on media, judiciary and other Constitutional bodies was a norm under this regime, he said. The TDP chief slammed the YSRCP government for using the Digital Corporation to attack and victimise the judiciary.