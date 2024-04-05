Vijayawada: City girl bags 1st prize in youth festival

Vijayawada: Sruthi Samani, a Vijayawada based classical dancer bagged first prize for best performance in Kuchipudi in 37th Inter University National Youth Festival organised in Ludhiana from March 29th to April 1st.

Sruthi participated in the classical dance category on behalf of KL University. Many Indian classical dances like Manipuri, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Odissi, Kuchipudi were showcased in the festival.

Initially, Sruthi participated in South Zone Inter University Youth Festival organised during January in Andhra University, Visakhapatnam and later took part in finals in Ludhiana, Punjab. Sruthi expressed her gratitude to her Guru B Sudheer Rao and other teachers and lecturers for giving opportunity to showcase her talent on different platforms.