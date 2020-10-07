Vijayawada: Civic chief, MLA lay stone for road at a cost of 1.98 crore

Vijayawada: Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the development works of Dhanasai park in Ajit Singh Nagar and instructed the officials to complete the works by November 2020. As part of the field visit to the city, Venkatesh visited Singh Nagar and enquired about the development works of the park. Later, he inspected another park developed in the same area and suggested the engineering and horticulture officials to set up walking track.



The Municipal Commissioner along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu visited Kundavari Kandrika and participated in the ground breaking ceremony for construction of the main road in 64th division. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the long pending demand of the local residents will be fulfilled with the construction of the NSC Bose Nagar road. He suggested the contractor to complete the road as early as possible. Commissioner Venkatesh said the road will be developed with Rs 1.98 crore.

Executive engineer ASN Prasad, DEE Gurunatham and other officials accompanied the commissioner.