Vijayawada: Civic chief Prasanna Venkatesh inspects roads barefoot

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the roads used by the Bhavanis for Giri Pradakshina in One Town here on Sunday. The VMC Commissioner visited a few areas barefoot and got first-hand information on the condition of the roads.

The Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment started on December 25 and will continue till December 29. Devotees will perform Giri Pradakshina (walk barefoot) around Indrakeeladri hillock as part of the Viramana. Prasanna Venkatesh visited KT Road, Brahmana Veedhi, Canal road and other places.